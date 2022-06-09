Small Rectal Cancer Study Has Remission in Every Patient

By Carolyn Crist

A small clinical trial with 12 rectal cancer patients found remission in 100% of them, according to a new paper published in TheNew England Journal of Medicine.All the patients took dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody, every 3 weeks for 6 months. During follow-up, the cancer had disappeared on MRI scans, PET scans, biopsies, endoscopic tests, and physical exams.“I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” Luis Diaz Jr., MD, the senior study author and an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, told The New York Times

The study, which was sponsored by the drug company GlaxoSmithKline, was presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The study authors reported several surprises: None of the patients needed other treatments associated with rectal cancer, such as life-altering surgery or chemotherapy, and none had clinically significant complications.

“There were a lot of happy tears,” Andrea Cercek, MD, the lead study author and an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told the newspaper.