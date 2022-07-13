Home Weather Showers And Storms Thursday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features periods of showers and storms, with greatest rain chances in western parts of South Florida.  We’ll see good sun at times, especially in the morning hours.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon.  The east coast metro area will be breezy, and that will increase the risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and maybe a stray storm from the mid-afternoon into the evening.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will be another day of clouds, showers, and a few storms. Expect gusty breezes in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low off the northwest Florida coast has a low chance of developing, but it will bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

