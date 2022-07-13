Showers And Storms Thursday For Florida

Thursday features periods of showers and storms, with greatest rain chances in western parts of South Florida. We’ll see good sun at times, especially in the morning hours. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. The east coast metro area will be breezy, and that will increase the risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and lots of showers and maybe a stray storm from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will be another day of clouds, showers, and a few storms. Expect gusty breezes in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low off the northwest Florida coast has a low chance of developing, but it will bring heavy rain to the northern Gulf coast.