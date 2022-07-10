Showers And Storms On A Warm Breeze Today For Florida

Sunday features hot sun and periods of showers and storms on a warm southerly breeze. Look for showers to begin in the mid-morning along the Gulf Coast and in the late morning in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with some showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds to start, and periods of showers and storms in the mid-afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will continue our summertime pattern — a mostly sunny morning with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun at times, but plenty of showers and storms as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, it’s quiet in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, and lots of Saharan dust is also preventing tropical development in the Atlantic. Enjoy it while it lasts.