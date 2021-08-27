Showers and Storms For Florida, Watching The Very Busy Tropics

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of summertime showers and storms. Look for mid to late afternoon activity along the Gulf coast, while showers and storms will blow through on a gusty ocean breeze throughout the day in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring sun, clouds, and mostly mid to late afternoon showers and storms. The gusty ocean breeze continues in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s weather will be a repeat of Saturday’s — with partly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds alternating with passing showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

We’re watching several features in the tropics, two of which are likely to become depressions or tropical storms soon. First, the disturbance in the central Caribbean has become Tropical Storm Ida. This system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, the Yucatan, and portions of Central America and western Cuba. It will then strengthen in the western Gulf of Mexico, making it a potential threat to Louisiana, Texas, and northern Mexico next week.

In the central Atlantic, the disturbance well to the east-southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of developing into a depression in the next few days. And the wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of developing during the next five days.