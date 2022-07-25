Showers And Storms For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of showers and storms with bits of sun at times. Look for the rain to start in the morning in the east coast metro area and work its way west during the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A brisk ocean breeze will keep an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s right on the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions and passing showers in the morning to the east coast metro area, but then Saharan dust will dry things out. The Gulf Coast will be breezy with lots of sun until showers move in during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature hazy skies and hot sun. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see lots of sun and some afternoon showers and storms on a sometimes gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s still quiet in the tropics. Enjoy!