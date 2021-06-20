Showers And Storms For Dads Day

Fathers Day starts with good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Then showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

It’s been wet over the past 10 days, and here are the estimated rain totals. That said, many areas remain below normal rain-wise for 2021 so far.

Monday will bring partly sunny skies and summertime afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature lots of clouds, sun at times, and periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees again.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Claudette is spinning down, but it’s dropping flooding rains on portions of the southeast U.S. Elsewhere, it’s quiet in the tropics.