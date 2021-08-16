Showers And Storms Continue Over Florida, Meanwhile We’re Tracking Grace

Monday features periods of sun but passing showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees — but it will feel like the triple digits.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area. Look for showers and storms to develop during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s weather will depend on the track and strength of Tropical Storm Grace. For now, we’ll say to look for breezy conditions and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast will also depend on Tropical Storm Grace, which is likely to make its closest approach to South Florida during the day. At this point, we’ll say that windy conditions are likely along the Gulf coast, while a gusty breeze is likely in the east coast metro area. The Lower Keys could see at least tropical storm force gusts. All of South Florida can expect periods of showers and storms with heavy rainfall possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature good sun, a brisk breeze, and some showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Fred is back as a tropical storm. At midday on Sunday, Tropical Storm Fred was located about 335 miles south-southeast of Pensacola. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Fred was moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of the Florida panhandle. Fred is expected to reach the coast as a tropical storm on Monday night.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Grace. At midday on Sunday, Grace was located about 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings remain for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and portions of the coast of the Dominican Republic. There are tropical storm watches for the entire Haitian coast and the remaining coastal areas of the Dominican Republic. Grace is expected to follow a track quite similar to Fred’s, and portions of the Florida Keys remain in the 4-to-5-day “cone.” All of South Florida will likely see heavy rain from Grace. We’ll all need to keep updated on the track and strength of this system.

Elsewhere, the low a couple of hundred miles from Bermuda has a low chance of development and will be experiencing less favorable conditions by Tuesday.