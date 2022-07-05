Home Weather Showers And Storms Continue For Florida Wednesday

Showers And Storms Continue For Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features high humidity, periods of showers in the morning, and some storms in the afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Thursday will bring the return of a more typical summer weather pattern — good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Look for the greatest rain chances to be near the Gulf coast and in the interior.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will feature plenty of sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the mid-afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

