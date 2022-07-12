Showers And Storms Continue For Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features an increasing chance of showers and storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring periods of showers and storms alternating with good sun and some clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning and plenty of storms in the afternoon hours. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see more clouds than sun, with passing showers in the morning and periods of storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds, sun at times, and periods of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the extreme northern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a depression. But expect it to bring plenty of rain to the coastal region from northwestern Florida westward to southeastern Texas.