Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida

Friday features periods of showers and storms, alternating with a mix of sun and clouds. The east coast metro area will see mostly morning rainfall, while the activity will shift to the interior and Gulf coast during the afternoon. Heavy rain with localized flooding is possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be another June day with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and mostly afternoon storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies, mostly afternoon showers and storms, and a gusty breeze at the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.