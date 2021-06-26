Showers And Storms Continue Today; Eyeing The Tropics

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be another day of widespread showers and storms alternating with sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring an early mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.