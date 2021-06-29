Home Weather Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida; Closely Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features lots of clouds, periods of showers, and some storms at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring periods of sun, plenty of clouds, and passing showers throughout the day, and some storms in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature passing showers and storms with good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and a few storms on a developing sea breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The forecast for the Fourth of July calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms.  Look for clouds and maybe a shower during the evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the wave that will affect the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.  This system has a medium chance of developing into a depression during the next five days.  We’ll watch it closely for potential effects on South Florida’s weather.  And there’s another wave to its east which has a low chance of developing during the next several days.  Elsewhere, the remnants of Danny continue to bring rain to portions of the southeastern U.S.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

