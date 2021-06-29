Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida; Closely Watching The Tropics

Wednesday features lots of clouds, periods of showers, and some storms at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring periods of sun, plenty of clouds, and passing showers throughout the day, and some storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature passing showers and storms with good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and a few storms on a developing sea breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

The forecast for the Fourth of July calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms. Look for clouds and maybe a shower during the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the wave that will affect the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. This system has a medium chance of developing into a depression during the next five days. We’ll watch it closely for potential effects on South Florida’s weather. And there’s another wave to its east which has a low chance of developing during the next several days. Elsewhere, the remnants of Danny continue to bring rain to portions of the southeastern U.S.