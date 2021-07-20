Home Weather Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features good sun to start, with passing showers and storms during the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon hours.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature lots of hot sun in the morning and passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be another day of sun during the first part of the day with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with passing showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

