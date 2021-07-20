Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida

Tuesday features good sun to start, with passing showers and storms during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon hours. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature lots of hot sun in the morning and passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be another day of sun during the first part of the day with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with passing showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.