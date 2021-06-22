Showers And Storms Continue Around Florida

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds alternating with plenty of showers and a few storms, especially in the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain in spots could lead to localized flooding. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees — but high humidity will make it feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds and widespread showers and storms. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are likely. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will continue our stretch of rainy days. Look for periods of showers and a few storms with a bit of sun at times. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun to start on the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Afternoon showers and storms will develop around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sun at times and mid to late day showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the wave that’s several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next several days.