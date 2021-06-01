Showers And Storms Around Florida

Tuesday features some early sun, but look for periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong, with heavy rain, damaging winds, dangerous lightning, and the possibility of small hail. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring sun in the morning, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Strong storms are possible in some locations, and localized flooding is possible. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature clouds and showers in the morning, with showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another day of clouds and showers, with storms likely in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

As the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins, the tropics are quiet.