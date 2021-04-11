Home Weather Showers And Storms Around Florida Sunday

Showers And Storms Around Florida Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features plenty of showers and storms on a gusty breeze, along with a mix of sun and clouds.  Some strong storms are possible, bringing heavy rain, very strong winds, and dangerous lightning.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but some east coast locations could hit the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring periods of showers and a few storms.  Otherwise, the day will bring good sun and some clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with an ocean breeze, with gusty conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun throughout South Florida and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR