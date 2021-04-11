Showers And Storms Around Florida Sunday

Sunday features plenty of showers and storms on a gusty breeze, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Some strong storms are possible, bringing heavy rain, very strong winds, and dangerous lightning. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but some east coast locations could hit the upper 80s.

Monday will bring periods of showers and a few storms. Otherwise, the day will bring good sun and some clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny with an ocean breeze, with gusty conditions near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun throughout South Florida and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.