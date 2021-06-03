Home Weather Showers And Storms Again For Florida

Showers And Storms Again For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to start, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.   Localized flooding is possible, especially in some Gulf coast locations.  A building and gusty ocean breeze is leading to a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring some sun and more clouds to start.  Then we’ll see plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon hours.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see plenty of clouds with some sun, along with periods of showers and storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and mostly afternoon storms.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and afternoon storms.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR