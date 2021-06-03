Showers And Storms Again For Florida

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to start, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Localized flooding is possible, especially in some Gulf coast locations. A building and gusty ocean breeze is leading to a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring some sun and more clouds to start. Then we’ll see plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see plenty of clouds with some sun, along with periods of showers and storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and mostly afternoon storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and afternoon storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.