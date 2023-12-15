Sheriff To BSO Command Staff: Suck In That Gut! Lose That Unsightly Double Chin!

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Memo to the fatties in Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s executive command staff: Time to shape up! That’s an order!

Tony, who Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told CNN this week is one of his favorite Florida Democrats, has announced a mandatory new “executive physical fitness requirement” for everyone from the rank of colonel to captain starting Jan. 8, 2024. That includes BSO’s fire rescue counterparts.

“I’m not looking to turn anyone into a pro athlete, but I require you ALL to look the part in uniform,” Tony wrote in a memo sent out to BSO’s brass last week. “We cannot set a high standard for physical excellence when some of you don’t look the part.”

The sheriff, a gym rat who cuts a tight figure in a BSO uniform that the state’s police standards and training commission has found probable cause to believe he’s not fit to wear because of his repeated lies under oath, issued his order to coincide with the opening of BSO’s new, $70-million Research, Development and Training Center (RDTC) at its headquarters, 2601 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.

To restate: that’s $70 million, or way more than double the $30 million price tag the public was told when the project was announced in December 2019.

