September Sun And Storms Continue Around Florida; Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday may be the first full day of fall, but it will still feel like summer. Look for good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon again. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and plenty of showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature some sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Peter is slowly weakening as it encounters hostile conditions north of the Lesser Antilles. Rose is also weakening in the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette have a low chance of redeveloping into a depression. And we continue to watch the wave making its way through the eastern Atlantic. This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days.