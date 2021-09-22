Home Weather September Sun And Storms Continue Around Florida; Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday may be the first full day of fall, but it will still feel like summer.  Look for good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon again.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and plenty of showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature some sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Peter is slowly weakening as it encounters hostile conditions north of the Lesser Antilles.  Rose is also weakening in the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette have a low chance of redeveloping into a depression.  And we continue to watch the wave making its way through the eastern Atlantic.  This wave has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

