September Sun And Showers; TS Mindy Aims For Panhandle

Thursday features sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and some storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring lots of sun during much of the day with some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with some showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Mindy has formed and is approaching the northern Gulf coast. This system has a medium chance of becoming a depression once it moves over northern and central Florida and reemerges in the Atlantic. But regardless of development, it will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Florida and Georgia on Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Larry remains a large and powerful hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda. At midday on Wednesday, Larry was about 500 miles southeast of Bermuda, and there is a tropical storm warning in effect there. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 110 miles per hour, and Larry was moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.