Home Weather September Sun And Showers; TS Mindy Aims For Panhandle

September Sun And Showers; TS Mindy Aims For Panhandle

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and some storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring lots of sun during much of the day with some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with some showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Mindy has formed and is approaching the northern Gulf coast.  This system has a medium chance of becoming a depression once it moves over northern and central Florida and reemerges in the Atlantic.  But regardless of development, it will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Florida and Georgia on Thursday and Friday.

 

Hurricane Larry remains a large and powerful hurricane as it moves in the general direction of Bermuda.  At midday on Wednesday, Larry was about 500 miles southeast of Bermuda, and there is a tropical storm warning in effect there.  At that time, maximum sustained winds were 110 miles per hour, and Larry was moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here