Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee to Reopen Monday

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee will reopen with a workforce of 540 team members at 11 a.m., Monday, August 31 under new and stringent “Safe + Sound” program guidelines. The guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create a quality entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe.

“Safe + Sound” program enforcement specialists will focus on managing guest compliance with all program elements: proper use of required masks or face coverings, social distancing, crowd control, and remaining stationary while eating, drinking or smoking.

Program enforcement specialists wear distinctive uniforms to create greater guest awareness of this important issue. Guests must adhere to “Safe + Sound” program requirements or will be asked to leave the property.

Stringent ‘Safe + Sound’ Program Guidelines

Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry. A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests as needed.

Alternating slot machines will be turned off to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.

New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games and customer service areas. Signs will be posted throughout the casino complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to “Safe + Sound” program guidelines.

A new “Safe + Sound Clean Team” focused on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the casino complex.

An overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the casino complex.

The EE-TO-LEET-KE Grill and Cappucino’s Coffee & Pastry Bar will be open for dine-in or to-go orders. The EE-TO-LEET-KE Grill will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Cappucino’s will be open 24 hours. Social distancing requirements will be in place with limited seating. Hotel reservations will be accepted for stays beginning Sept. 1.

“Seminole Gaming has made a tremendous commitment to Safe + Sound protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “Feedback from guests and team members has been overwhelmingly supportive and comments focus on their positive peace of mind when they visit the casino complexes.”

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa reopened in mid-May, while Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Classic Casino and Seminole Casino Brighton opened in early June.