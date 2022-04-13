Selling Your House Through Flat Fee MLS In Florida In 2022

Florida’s real estate market is a hot seller’s market right now. That is reason enough for sellers to leverage technology to sell their homes and save big on agent commissions. This is where flat-fee MLS Florida – the main place where realtors find homes for their clients – can be of help if you are planning to sell your property without a realtor.

This article covers some of the top Flat Fee MLS Florida companies.

Houzeo

Idea for: Sellers seeking many a-la-carte options

Price range: $249 to $399

Pros:

Everything from filling out, signing, and submitting your paperwork can be done on the Houzeo App. Houzeo reviews reveal that when you fill in your address, the app auto-fills all data publicly available about your property. Its plans are usually a small flat fee, which will save you thousands on commission. If your buyer does not have an agent either then you can save the buyer agent’s commission as well. Your listing will get syndicated to the MLS and a hundred other websites, increasing your exposure. Houzeo reviews are mostly positive. On major sites like Trustpilot and Google, it has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Cons:

Sellers will have to shell out extra for assistance with pricing. Many local competitors offer this service for free. There is a limitation of 10 free changes for description, status, and price in two of its packages. Most rival Flat Fee MLS Florida companies do not have any cap on free changes.

Flat Fee MLS Realty

Ideal for: Inexperienced sellers

Price range: $99 to $499

Pros:

The owner and broker at this platform, Stephen Hachey, has been in the business for more than 20 years. His experience has proven invaluable to many sellers as pointed out by the positive reviews about the company. Customer service is quick and responsive and the packages are affordable. Personalized support to inexperienced sellers. Season special events that save sellers a lot of money.

Cons:

The company does not in all areas of Florida. They only deal with single-family homes, townhomes, and condos. There is a hidden fee involved, which is $400 for the buyer’s agent commission at closing and $350 if you do not avail of the services of their title company.

Beycome

Ideal for: Tech-savvy sellers

Price range: $99 to $499

Pros:

Beycome reviews show that this platform is great for sellers who hate speaking on the phone. From uploading photos to managing your listings and negotiating offers, everything can be done on the company’s online dashboard. They have a 90-day money-back guarantee, which lets you cancel your subscription if you do not sell or get at least 2 offers in that time period. It offers its services in 90% of Florida.

Cons:

There is no assistance with paperwork, even if as an add-on service. Their $499 package will cost you 1% of the home sale price during closing.

Jack Keller Inc. Realtors

Ideal for: Customers who want flexible payment options

Price range: $75 to $375

Pros:

There are many payments options, including monthly payment plans, Bitcoin and $0 down payment. It also has payment options that let you defer payment until your house is sold. Its website has all the forms a seller might need, including a contract, seller’s disclosures, and addendum.

Cons:

This may not be a great option if you require more personal support or have too many questions. The cheapest package works only for commercial properties, vacant land and boat docks.

List with Freedom

Ideal for: Experienced sellers who are aware of their needs and wants

Price range: $89 to $295

Pros:

This flat fee MLS Florida company has a good track record and is thus reliable. All four of its packages offer full customer support. There are no cancellation charges for live listings. You can get showing and open house assistance by paying just a little more.

Cons:

The base package involves just one photo. There is no built-in pricing support or home value estimation.

XFlatFeeMLS

Ideal for: Customers who want a reasonable barebones MLS listing, with no additional services

Price range: $89 to $380

Pros:

Choosing this flat fee MLS Florida company would make sense only if you are seeking a barebones listing. It lets you upload maximum images and allows maximum changes to your listing. You can also post unlimited announcements for your open houses. There is a deferred payment plan where you can choose to postpone payment until after you sell.

Cons:

The deferred payment plan costs nearly twice the unlimited listing. The website is not easy to navigate and there is no way to manage listings and leads online.

These are some of the top Flat Fee MLS service providers in Florida. With a bundle of services with each of these companies, you can ensure that your home-selling process is both hassle-free and profitable.