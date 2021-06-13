See How These 3 Modern Eco-Friendly Technologies Save Our Planet

Eco-friendly innovations are developments of processes and products that contribute to sustainable manufacturing. Services and technologies that carry out such innovations can make businesses today greener and tackle common issues such as a lack of resources.

Fish skin as a way forward in eco-friendly fashion

A crucial step towards tackling sustainability issues may lie in targeting seafood waste. This waste could be used to make a new fashion statement in the development of fashionable, fish skin leather. Fish farming is steadily on the increase, and fish skin is a waste product from the seafood industry, resulting in millions of tonnes of waste. So, recycling this material and putting it to good use could be the answer to becoming an eco-friendlier planet. By using this material, landfill space will be minimized, and you can be confident that you’re supporting a good cause.

Be reassured that fish leather does not use endangered species of fish, meaning that it is not a threat to dwindling biodiversity. Due to its criss-cross pattern of natural fibers, fish leather is even stronger than cow leather, as well as having a similar thickness, meaning that you’ll not have to worry about the quality of this fashion product. Local fashion traditions can be kept in the form of boots, coats, bags, and more, all with this simple but positive, sustainable change!

Plant-based plastics to help the environment

With plastic being mass-produced, it’s no wonder that billions of it end up in the ocean each year, trapping marine wildlife, and even ending up in our bodies through the consumption of table salt. As the negative effects of using plastic continue to haunt our ecosystem, the alternative of using bioplastics has emerged.

So, what is bioplastic? Bioplastic is plastic made from biological material, most commonly plants, instead of harmful petroleum. It can be made from extracting sugar from plants to convert into polylactic acids, or by making it from PHAs engineered from microorganisms.

Polylactic acids are the cheapest form of bioplastics as it commonly comes from the same, large industrial facilities used to make products like ethanol. It is used for things like food packaging, plastic bottles, and textiles, all with an eco-friendly vision in mind to reduce our carbon footprint.

Plant biomass is a renewable resource and can be grown across the world, making it a great source, as well as the fact that plants emit oxygen into the atmosphere. This sustainable alternative to plastic is a more efficient technology to help us create an eco-friendlier world.

Merus Rings Sea protecting water systems

Treating seawater to produce drinking water poses a risk of marine growth in the system. You may find seashells, barnacles, and muscles collecting and settling on the inside of the system’s water pipe. This can damage piping systems or machines using water, not to mention the marine wildlife itself. Filters are used to stop marine life from passing into the piping system; however, small larvae can usually fit through the filter where they will grow to full size and often gather at narrow places.

This would block water and decrease the system’s efficiency, causing problems in terms of costs and the environment. Merus Rings are eco-friendly installed as close as possible to filter to stop marine growth and increase sustainability. Merus technology works to stop problems of marine growth in pipes by ensuring a clean surface of the pipe – larvae cannot settle on smooth surfaces, meaning they will be flushed through the piping system without causing problems.

No chemical treatment at all is required against seashells

As common knowledge, chemicals aren’t a sustainable option when it comes to tackling marine growth. Chemicals like chlorine can even kill marine wildlife. Merus can heavily reduce the usage of chemicals because the Rings are so effective at stopping marine growth in systems. Installing a Ring can prevent the water system from biological deposits in pipes, if any at all, with no need for the drastic measure of brutal chemicals for seawater.

By using these eco-friendly technologies, you can become one step closer to doing your part to save our planet! Even following just one of these tips could make a huge difference, so think twice when it comes to making a sustainable choice in fashion, treating systems, and using plastic.