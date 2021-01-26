Seasonably Warm And Sunny For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds as our pleasant late January weather continues. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while it’s all about sunny skies in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy with good sun and some clouds as a front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day will be sunny with a brisk ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will feature morning lows in the 50s and lots of sun during the day. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.