Home Weather Seasonably Warm And Sunny For Florida Tuesday

Seasonably Warm And Sunny For Florida Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds as our pleasant late January weather continues.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while it’s all about sunny skies in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy with good sun and some clouds as a front moves in.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.  The day will be sunny with a brisk ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will feature morning lows in the 50s and lots of sun during the day.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR