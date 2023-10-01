Scientists Find Link Between Male-Pattern Hair Loss And 5 Genetic Variants

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Harriet Pike, Ph.D.

While male pattern baldness is typically associated with genetics, exactly which genes are involved continues to be an area of investigation. The condition’s medical name is androgenic alopecia. It affects around 80% of European men (and some women).

A new study identifies three previously unsuspected genes that may be involved in male pattern baldness while confirming the involvement of two other genes already presumed to be involved.

Male pattern baldness typically begins with a hairline that recedes before it eventually connects to a bald spot at the crown of the head. The hair between the temples and crown may then thin or no longer grow, leaving a band around the lower back and sides of the head. Not every male whose hairline recedes progresses to that final state.

While strictly cosmetic, the loss of one’s hair can factor into one’s sense of self. According to a 2005 survey of 729 men, hair loss was linked to feelings of depression and reduced self-confidence.

The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) estimated that 2,221,191 hair restoration treatments would occur in 2021. One report suggests that the global hair transplant market will be worth $53.17 billion by 2028.

A pair of early studies estimated that roughly 80% of male pattern baldness is due to genetic factors. Researchers later identified 600 genetic risk variants found at 350 genomic loci—positions within a genome.

Other researchers, using a data set from the UK Biobank, estimated in an association study that the identified variants accounted for about 39% of male pattern baldness and that the impact of rare variants was close to 0%. However, the design of the study meant the impact of rare variants was hard to quantify accurately.

In 2019, the UK Biobank released a large new data set that allowed the authors of the current study to perform an exome-based association study, using data from 72,469 men. (Exomes are the protein-coding portion of a genome.)

The new analysis confirmed a role for variants of the genes EDA2R and WNT10A and identified for the first time three additional genes: HEPH, CEPT1, and EIF3F.

All the studies described above detect associations between genetic variants and male pattern baldness and can not, therefore, directly establish causality.

The study is published in Nature Communications.