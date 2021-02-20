Saturday Will Be Breezy And Cooler In Florida

Saturday starts with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then the day features lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Sunday will bring sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see some showers in spots and a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.