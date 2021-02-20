Home Weather Saturday Will Be Breezy And Cooler In Florida

Saturday Will Be Breezy And Cooler In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday starts with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  Then the day features lots of sun and breezy conditions.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see some showers in spots and a mix of sun and clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR