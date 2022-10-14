Home Weather Saturday Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida

Saturday Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Asset ID: SBI-328444663

Saturday features sun and clouds in the morning.  Showers will develop in the afternoon in the east coast metro area, while some storms will pop up late in the day along the Gulf coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring lots of sun, but the east coast metro area could see a stray shower in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies and pleasantly dry conditions.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds.  While the east coast metro area will be mostly dry, the Gulf coast could see an afternoon shower or storm.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is bringing very heavy rain to portions of southern Mexico.  And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next few days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here