Saturday Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida

Saturday features sun and clouds in the morning. Showers will develop in the afternoon in the east coast metro area, while some storms will pop up late in the day along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring lots of sun, but the east coast metro area could see a stray shower in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies and pleasantly dry conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. While the east coast metro area will be mostly dry, the Gulf coast could see an afternoon shower or storm. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is bringing very heavy rain to portions of southern Mexico. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next few days.