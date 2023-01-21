Home Weather Saturday Starts With Patchy Fox Followed By Mixed Sun And Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday starts with patchy fog in spots.  Then the day features some sun and plenty of clouds as a weak front stalls out to our north.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be breezy with partly sunny skies in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring some sun, more clouds, and a few showers as a weak front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

