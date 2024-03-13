Roger Pettingell Explains What to Expect When Moving to Sarasota

Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker’s number one Florida real estate agent, is a long-term Sarasota resident who takes pride in helping his clients not only find housing but also learn about all the best spots in the local area. He explains what newcomers can expect when moving to this unique Sunshine State city.

“Sarasota has long been an attractive market for baby boomers,” Pettingell says, “but as wealth and buyer demand in the region has reached new heights, so has the luxury market.”

Indeed, single-family home median values rose by nearly 20% in 2021, while condo values rose by a whopping 28.6% during the same time period. Pettingell strongly advises anyone considering moving to Florida to hire a savvy real estate agent familiar with the local market to find the best possible home at the best price.

Furthermore, Pettingell reminds those who move to Florida from the far north to bear in mind that Florida is considerably warmer than northern climates. During winter, the temperature may get down to the low 50s at night; however, it will be in the 70s during the day. Average summer temperature highs range from 89 to 90 degrees between June and September.

The area is also quite humid, which can make the hot summer months feel far hotter than the number on the thermometer.

Roger Pettingell also urges would-be residents to check out all the city offers. While Sarasota is best known for its beaches, it is also home to multiple cultural, historical, and natural attractions. The Sarasota Opera House offers some amazing cultural performances for those who enjoy this form of entertainment.

The Ringling College of Art and Design and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art are home to great artistic masterpieces. At the same time, the Sarasota Film Festival shows international film screenings every spring. Those who are interested in nature should be sure to check out the Big Cat Habitat Gulf Coast Sanctuary and the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Sarasota also has a vibrant nightlife and great restaurants, and Pettingell always enjoys taking his clients out for a meal and offering directions to eateries that suit their tastes. Some great spots he highlights on his blog include Off the Hook, The Old Salty Dog, Selva Grill, and Captain Curt’s Crab and Oyster Bar.

Pettingell encourages anyone considering moving to Sarasota to step out and make the move. The city’s many attractions, rich cultural heritage, great beaches, and warm weather make it an ideal place to live for people of all ages and walks of life. Even so, he knows that no city will be just right for everyone, and Sarasota is no exception. Those who come, he says, should know what to expect from the housing market, local businesses, and the city itself to ensure their stay is as enjoyable and problem-free as possible.