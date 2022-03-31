Risk Of Alzheimer’s Linked To Cholesterol, Blood Sugar Levels At Age 35

Written by Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the fifth leading cause of death among Americans age 65 and older. There are no proven ways to prevent or slow cognitive decline caused by AD. Studies show that while vascular risk burden from age 55 predicts AD, whether or not this link is present in younger individuals is unknown. Knowing how early this link begins could help researchers understand more about AD as a life-course disease. Recently, researchers from Boston University investigated the relationship between AD and vascular measures using longitudinal data. They found that low HDL cholesterol, high triglyceride levels, and high glucose levels in the blood from age 35 are linked to AD later in life. The study appears in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. “Many people know high cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and other health conditions, but they don’t realize it’s a risk factor for dementia too,” Dr. Katy Bray, public engagement manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “To keep the brain healthy as we age, the best evidence is to eat a balanced diet, not smoke, drink within recommended guidelines, exercise regularly, and keep blood pressure and cholesterol in check.”

Data analysis For the study, the researchers included data from 4,932 individuals who were a part of the Framingham Heart Study. Participants had an average age of 37 upon enrollment and underwent nine examinations every 4 years until the age of 70. At each examination, researchers measured participants’: HDL and low-density lipoprotein (LDL or “good”)cholesterol

blood glucose levels

body mass index (BMI)

systolic and diastolic blood pressure

number of cigarettes smoked per day From the second examination onward, the participants also underwent cognitive assessments to track the progression of cognitive decline. After analyzing the data, the researchers found an inverse relationship between AD and HDL measured at the first, second, sixth, and seventh examinations. The study also links AD to higher triglyceride levels at the first, second, fifth, sixth, and seventh examinations, independent of medication. Meanwhile, high blood glucose was significantly linked to the development of AD at every exam. The researchers also found no association between AD and LDL, BMI, smoking, or blood pressure at any examination.