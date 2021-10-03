Reversing Diabetes: Visceral Fat More Important Than Overall Weight

Written by Timothy Huzar — Fact checked by Jessica Beake, Ph.D.

In a small, preliminary study, researchers have found that people with type 2 diabetes who also have a BMI that falls within a moderate range can reverse their diabetes by losing weight. The researchers reported their findings at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, accounting for around 91.2% of diabetes cases in the United States. The condition occurs when a person’s body does not produce enough insulin or if the insulin no longer works effectively. Insulin normally helps glucose enter the cells of the body. In the absence of insulin, glucose stays in the blood, where it can damage organs and tissues. This means that a person with type 2 diabetes has an increased risk of several health issues, including stroke, heart disease, issues with their feet, kidney disease, dental issues, and bladder problems. According to researchers writing in the journal Nutrients, scientists for a long time believed that type 2 diabetes was incurable, so they primarily focused on how people should manage symptoms of the condition. However, evidence now suggests that if individuals who are overweight or have obesity achieve and maintain weight loss, they can reverse type 2 diabetes.

Weight loss without overweight?