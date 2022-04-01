For many years in the media, gambling has often been portrayed as a lucrative business establishment that is also a menace to society. Many people have shown strong opposition to the presence of casinos in their neighborhoods and only very few families will support anyone interested in or committed to gambling.

Over the years, a lot has been done on the part of the gaming community to change the narrative and most of their efforts have been focused on promoting responsible gambling and partnering with organizations to create awareness for people who are at risk of gambling addiction.

Though there have been gambling laws and other regulations, none of these measures instituted to curb the ugly side of the business has appeased the public or changed the negative feelings of many people towards online or land-based casinos. There are several online gambling platforms like stakers.com that regularly provide helpful tips on how and where to gamble safely, but the opposing side still thinks it’s not enough.

Responsible gambling is about realizing and minding the fine line between entertainment and addiction. No one is naive about the way online casinos make their money, which is by providing entertaining online games that will keep their customers’ gambling and loyal to their platforms.

But, these gambling companies should be commended for how they have stepped up in performing their social responsibility whether out of fear of being banned or heavily fined by regulators. The fact remains that all top licensed online casinos have built their reputation partly on how much they care about the welfare of their customers.

As the saying goes, prevention is better than a cure. Responsible gambling programs are focused on preventing gambling hazards before they are manifested. Therefore, measures taken to achieve this goal are directed toward all parties involved in the gambling business.

The gambling operators have to comply with the set rules and regulations, without weakening the standards on which they were made to protect the entire customer population. It’s important to debunk the misconceptions that responsible gambling programs are put in place only for people who have an addiction or show the risk of becoming problem gamblers. For these programs to be effective, they have to be made relevant to everyone in the gambling business.

What it means to gamble responsibly

Gambling responsibly involves discipline largely on an individual level. To the credit of most top licensed online casino sites, they have their platforms equipped with settings that allow customers to set gambling limits and alerts or pop-up notifications that can keep the customer apprised of the time and money they have spent on gambling.

Also, part of self-discipline is knowing when to cool off or take breaks between gambling sessions, and gambling only with a predetermined amount of money (cash you can afford to lose). Some online casino sites also have a set time for session breaks. A period of time during which customers can’t gain access to any online game on the platform.

The significance of the roles of online operators in responsible gambling

Online gambling has offered a sense of relief for the afflicted, especially, since COVID-19 restrictions were enforced in almost all major cities, land-based casinos were temporarily closed for business. Online gambling operators need to be aware that they have a social responsibility to these customers and that the aforementioned factors will influence the customers’ gambling behavior.

To make responsible gambling programs effective and efficient, it will take the combined efforts of the online operators and their customers.