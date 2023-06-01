Research Reveals What Your Favorite Wine Says About Your Personality

By Vanessa Mangru Kumar // SWNS

If you enjoy spending time on your own, you are more likely to enjoy red wine, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 American adults who drink wine regularly looked at the personality differences based on respondents’ favorite style of wine and found that those who enjoy red wine said they’re introverts (48%), while respondents who enjoy sparkling wine, are the most likely to be outgoing, identifying as extroverts (40%).

In tune with their favorite wine, rosé drinkers believe they’re the happy medium, establishing themselves as ambiverts (32%).

Conducted by OnePoll for Barefoot Wine for National Wine Day on May 25, results also showed that on average, respondents have five glasses of wine a week.

At parties, those who enjoy sparkling wine (26%) and red wine (23%) say that they’re likely to be “quiet observers.”

Rosé drinkers are the “party planners” of the group (19%) and enjoyers of white wine said they can be found taking pictures or being the life of the party (20%, each).

Interestingly, those who like white wine also said they’re “indoor people” (38%), while red wine drinkers enjoy the outdoors (36%).

This may also be why red wine drinkers are also likeliest to be early birds (46%), and those who prefer rosé and white wine are night owls (33%, each).

Thinking about their pets, those who prefer sparkling wine (29%) and red wine (40%) are likelier to be dog people, while rosé (17%) and white wine drinkers (27%) are cat people.

“It’s important to offer something for everyone’s different taste preferences and personality,” said Jennifer Wall, Barefoot Winemaker. “When crafting wines, creating varietals that are fun, flavorful and easy to enjoy is how we bring new friends to wine.”

The survey also asked respondents about their careers and found that the most popular industry for those who enjoy sparkling wine (31%), red wine (21%) and rosé (19%) is healthcare. White wine drinkers reportedly work in accounting or finance (19%) or engineering and manufacturing (17%).

Among consuming wine, respondents also spend apt time on social media (87%) and make time to watch shows or movies on TV (86%).

Wine drinkers’ are creative, with some of their favorite hobbies including writing (47%) and drawing (36%).

Many are also athletic, enjoying playing (38%) or watching (20%) sports like football (16%) or basketball (13%).

Your star sign may also say something about your favorite wine, with Geminis (20%), Cancers (13%) and Tauruses (10%) preferring white wine. In contrast, Leos (18%) and Libras (11%) prefer sparkling wine and Scorpios (13%) and Virgos (16%) opt for rosé.

Sparkling and red wine drinkers also have a knack for living on the edge, being more inclined to get a tattoo (70%, each).

“Having different viewpoints is what makes life interesting and fun; the same holds true for wine,” said Jennifer Wall, Barefoot Winemaker. “Regardless of what varietals you enjoy, wine should be less complicated, more fun and enjoyed with friends and family!”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans 21+ who drink wine was commissioned by E. & J. Gallo Winery between March 22 and March 24, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.