Reports: Baptist Health Donors Given Access To COVID-19 Vaccine Before Public

Late Tuesday at least two publications filed stories about donors to Baptist Hospital reportedly jumping the COVID-19 vaccination lines.

Here’s some of the BocaNewsNow.com report:

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — Donors to various foundations within Baptist Health are being given direct access to the COVID-19 vaccine in front of the general public. Baptist oversees Boca Raton Regional Hospital as well as Bethesda East and Bethesda West in Boynton Beach.

BocaNewsNow.com received several tips over the past several days that donors are being telephoned directly by Baptist Health representatives, asking if they’d like to schedule personal access to the COVID vaccine. The donors are able to circumvent what continues to be the non-functional Florida Department of Health vaccine scheduling call center in Palm Beach County — where senior citizens are spending hours a day calling, hoping to get through like it’s a radio station call-in contest from 1985. But the “hot hits” tee shirt has been replaced by life-saving medication.

Barbara James, Executive Director of the Bethesda Hospital Foundation, referred questions posed by BocaNewsNow.com to Baptist spokesperson Michael Maucker. Maucker confirmed that top donors are among those receiving vaccine priority.

According to Maucker, “established Baptist Health supporters who are patients age 65 or older or who have extreme vulnerabilities for COVID-19 as delineated by the Governor’s executive order,” are among those being vaccinated.