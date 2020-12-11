Rent Or Buy? What To Do When You Need Power Tools For Your DIY Project – Opinion

I admit I am guilty of being a serial DIY hobbyist. I always have one project in the works and a list of projects ready to be started. I will often save project ideas on Pinterest with the intention of getting to it someday.

Often I have come across project ideas that I have instantly fallen in love with. I have saved many a grand project idea over the years, however, I have had to bench almost half of them because I did not have the right tools to get the job done.

My DIY project aspirations have grown bigger over the years, my Pinterest boards are a testament to that since they too are full of inspirational posts, and my “want to do” project list is never-ending since I keep adding on to it. If I were to buy all the power tools I have ever needed or will ever need I would definitely go bankrupt.

Let’s face it, power tools can cost a pretty penny and then some… now multiply that with all the wonderful power tools one would like in your power tool arsenal, and you are looking at a not so small fortune.

While I admit that I have collected a rather decent tool collection for myself over the years, I will still often go to this site just to drool at the Brad Nail Gun and Orbital Sander of my dreams. However, if you want to use a power tool for a one-off project and you don’t want to buy it, there are other options. You could borrow it off a friend or, and this brings us to the main point of the article, you can rent them.

Yes, you heard me right, renting power tools is a possibility. Many large hardware and DIY stores have a tool rental program. This opens up endless possibilities for projects to do. Now the excuse that I did not have the right tools or enough money to buy all the tools I need, no longer holds valid! However, like everything else in the world, there are pros and cons to this opportunity. This article should serve you as a guide in discovering and deciding when it is best to rent the power tools you need versus buying them.

Why Rent Power Tools Instead of Buying Them

The most obvious reason anyone would rent rather than buy a tool they need is money. Power tools, especially the good quality ones can be expensive.

Another reason why people may prefer to rent is a shortage of space. Power tools take up a LOT of storage space. Even if you have a dedicated workshop or a shed to work in, there is still a limitation of space.

Lastly, people prefer to rent based on usage- how much will you be using the tool in the long run? If you only see yourself using something once a year, buying it isn’t practical.

How Tool Rental Works

Find a hardware store or vendor near you that offers tool rental. Rentals aren’t available at every store, so your best bet will be to go online and search for places in your area that have that option.

Call them to check if they have the tool you need. There may be limited stock available for rentals or the tool you want may be “out”.

Figure out how long you will need the tool for. Most places have varied rental pricing depending on whether you need it for 5 hours say, or 5 days. Set a realistic estimate of the time you need to have the tool and book accordingly.

Pick up the tools from the vendor. Just like any other library, you have to pay a deposit upfront to borrow the tool just like you would do for a video rental or any other rental. The deposit is basically a commitment on your part to take good care of the tool and that you will return it in the same condition.

Use the tool to do what you need it for. Clean and return. How simple is that?

Pros and Cons of Renting Versus Buying Power Tools

Renting Tools Pros

Renting is cost-effective

This gives you access to many different tools that may be out of your budget

You don’t need space to store the tool long term

You can try the tool out before you buy

Renting Tools Cons

You have to return it no matter how much you love it.

You may have to drive a fair distance to pick it up if there is no rent shop in your vicinity

Buying Tools Pros

The tool s yours. You can use it any time you need to.

Buying Tools Cons

Buying tools will cost more

You have to have adequate storage to house the tools to protect them from damage and children.

