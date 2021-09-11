Rensair Air Purifier Providing South Florida with Healthy Indoor Air

Rensair Air Purifier has been making global headlines as a leader in air purification. With the rise in Covid-19 cases and the Delta variant, you want the indoor air you breathe to be virus-free.

The portable Rensair air purifier traps and kills more than 99.97% of all airborne bacteria and viruses, including the Corona family. It is the only hospital-grade option on the market that is portable and effective. It has been designed to incorporate a high-power UVC light within the cylindric high-quality HEPA13 filter.

The patented design causes the UVC light to constantly clean the HEPA13 filter resulting in a safer product. Rather than merely capturing viruses and bacteria, Rensair UVC light kills them while they are trapped in the HEPA13 filter.

One unit cleans up to 20,000 cubic feet per hour, you simply plugin and use. The patented design draws air in through the high-power motor, cleans it and distributes it at 360 degrees. This design allows for Rensair units to be effective regardless of where in the room it is placed.

“We did a study with the Danish Technological Institute earlier this year to demonstrate exactly this, and the test results had us included on Newsweek’s list of best infection prevention products 2021. Using HEPA13 filters and UVC light it destroys more than 99.97% of airborne viruses (incl. coronavirus) and bacteria while most conventional air purifiers simply collect and trap harmful particles and treats up to 20,000 cubic feet per hour, and only needs to be replaced after 9,000 hours of use. It is a patented solution that uses the most advanced purification technology, documented by independent laboratories,” stated Harris Schwartzberg, Rensair U.S. Principal.

Rensair does not require any installation and the filter lasts 9,000 hours (1 year). All other air purifiers require more frequent filter replacement which adds expense and possible exposure issues.

Throughout South Florida, Rensair has been utilized in over 25 skilled nursing homes, (as well as an additional 75 nursing homes throughout the southeast).

The units have also been used in a variety of South Florida commercial locations such as Peter Tunney gallery in Wynwood, SoundLux Audio in Wynwood, Jose Andres adopted Rensair at all of his restaurants, Mayor Suarez received a donation of units for City Hall in Miami and a variety of smaller commercial locations utilized the units throughout South Florida including a number of luxury apartments in Miami. While the unit is very strong and therefore appropriate for commercial use, a number of apartment owners in The Surf Club (Miami), Fisher Island and Jupiter use Rensair.

You can learn more about Rensair by visiting: https://rensairus.com/