Remember. Honor. Teach. “Wreaths Across America Day” (Video)

National Wreaths Across America Day is a movement to cover all veterans’ grave markers with a Christmas wreath. The observance is designated annually on a Saturday in December by Congress. This year it will be December 19, 2020.

Remember. Honor. Teach. This is the mission of Wreaths Across America. By coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans cemeteries around the country, Wreaths Across America strives to remember our fallen heroes. The day honors those who serve. And it teaches our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.

You can Volunteer or donate by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

In 1992 Morrill Worcester and his business Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season. Years before as a young boy, Worcester visited Arlington National Cemetery in our Nation’s capital. The experience reminded him throughout his life of the sacrifice some had made in order for others, including himself, to succeed and flourish.

In 2005, images of the wreaths at Arlington circulated on the internet. Thousands of requests began to pour in from all over the country. Requests to help and to implement the project with their local cemetery.

In 2007, the Wreaths Across America non-profit group was founded. Since then, the event has expanded to all 50 states to lay wreaths at veterans’ cemeteries to remember our fallen heroes, honor those who serve, and teach our children about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

by 2008, over 300 locations were participating in wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico and 24 overseas cemeteries. By December 13, 2008, Congress had unanimously voted to make it “Wreaths Across America Day”.

2012 marked the laying of the one millionth wreath laid at Arlington.

In 2020, wreaths are laid at 2,557 participating locations across America, most notably, at Arlington National Cemetery , each December.

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. You can text WREATH to 20222 to sponsor a wreath for Arlington National Cemetery right from your phone.

