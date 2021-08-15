Real Estate Seller’s Market: Creating a Strategy to Capitalize (Facebook LIVE)

Join us on August 18th, 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) on Facebook for this Live event.

REGISTER HERE

The next Talk With Chad LIVE Event is coming! August 18th, 2021, Chad Van Horn is going LIVE on Facebook and this time he is talking about “Real Estate Seller’s Market: Creating a Strategy to Capitalize.”

In this next LIVE Q&A Event, bankruptcy attorney Chad Van Horn will cover just some of these topics:

Struggling with mortgage payments but substantial amount of equity in the property

How to handle an unexpected hardship and save your home

Balloon amortization and your best options

How to resolve issues with a second mortgage or a HELOC

Join us on August 18th, 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) on Facebook for this Live event.

Register on our Facebook page at Van Horn Law Group to get notifications about this event.

Have a question you want Chad to answer? DM us on Facebook and Chad will do his best to answer any questions.

PLEASE NOTE: On the day and time of the event, we will be streaming LIVE to the Van Horn Law Group Facebook Timeline.

Reserve My Spot