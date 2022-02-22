Ready To Claim Social Security? Here’s The Best Time To Start Collecting Payments

Written by James Royal – 7 min read – Edited By Brian Beers

It’s the question that virtually every retiree has: Is it better to claim your Social Security benefits early or wait? It’s a hard question to answer, in part because everyone’s situation can be drastically different, but also because of the serious downsides of outliving your income.

Unfortunately, many seniors are unprepared for this tough decision, and the Social Security Administration (SSA) and representatives do a poor job — one expert says, “terrible” — of helping retirees decide when to claim their benefits.

Let’s run through some numbers, including a back-of-the-envelope analysis of when you could break even on Social Security, and why you might wait to claim your benefits until age 70.

When can you claim Social Security and what will you make?

The earliest you can claim Social Security benefits is age 62. In 2020, about 23.5 percent of men and 25.7 percent of women claimed their retirement benefits at age 62, according to the SSA. But you won’t get your full retirement benefit at that age, meaning that retirees are settling for a much smaller benefit in perpetuity rather than wait for more.

But what’s the concrete cost of waiting for a larger paycheck? Quite a lot, actually.

You’ll receive your full benefit if you claim it at full retirement age (age 67 for those born in 1960 or later). And you’ll receive extra benefits if you don’t claim your check until age 70. After that, though, you won’t receive any bonus payout, so there’s no reason to wait past 70.

If you claim your benefits early, then you’ll lose five-ninths of 1 percent of your benefit each month for up to 36 months before normal retirement age. If you file more than 36 months early, you’ll lose another five-twelfths of 1 percent a month. So if your normal retirement age is 67 and you file at 62, you’ll lose 30 percent of your total benefit (that is, 36 x 5/9 + 24 x 5/12).

So if your full benefit were $1,000 a month at age 67, you’d receive just $700 at age 62. (Here’s the average Social Security check.)

In addition to incentivizing you to wait until your full retirement age to claim your benefit, Social Security also gives you incentive to wait longer. You’ll receive an additional 8 percent annually if you wait up to three additional years after full retirement age, (if you were born in 1960 or later).

So if your full benefit were $1,000 a month at age 67, you’d receive $1,240 at age 70.

“The benefit is 77 percent higher, adjusted for inflation, at age 70 than it is at age 62,” says Laurence Kotlikoff, professor of economics at Boston University and co-author of “Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security.” “Social Security has a huge return for waiting.”

With those figures out of the way, let’s run through a basic analysis to see when it might make sense for the average person to claim their benefit. Then we’ll work through why it may not make sense for you or another individual to do what’s reasonable for the average person.

At what age do you break even on Social Security?

If you’re looking to maximize the amount that you withdraw from Social Security over your lifetime, you might consider doing a break-even analysis to see when it’s best to file. In other words, do you max out your lifetime take-home amount by claiming early and having more years of Social Security or by waiting (say, to age 70) and then claiming a much larger benefit?

For simplicity, let’s assume your full retirement benefit would be $1,000. We’ll also assume 2 percent annual increases in the benefit, applying that to both the actual paid benefit starting at age 62 as well as the accumulated benefit to be claimed later at age 70.

So at age 62, your first monthly benefit would be 30 percent lower than your full benefit, or $700 total. At age 70, your benefit would be $1,240 plus the cost-of-living adjustments in the interim.

Here’s how the numbers break down and a break-even age for claiming Social Security.