Reading, Writing, And Playing Games Delay Alzheimer’s By 5 Years

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a neurological disorder. In 2020, around 5.8 million people in the United States were living with the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Early symptoms include memory problems and confusion, while more severe symptoms include an inability to communicate and seizures. There is no way to prevent, cure, or stop the progression of AD. Previous studies have found that cognitively stimulating activities, such as reading, have links with a lower risk of cognitive decline. Some say these activities delay the onset of cognitive symptoms related to AD by enhancing cognitive reserve — a reserve of thinking abilities, which is different between individuals, developed over the lifespan. Scientists have noted this association between higher levels of cognitive activity and a lower risk for AD for some time. However, how strong the link is and the reasons behind it have remained unclear. Recently, scientists from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago conducted a study investigating the relationship between levels of cognitive activity and age of AD onset, alongside a range of other factors. “I was confident that higher cognitive activity would be associated with later age of dementia onset, but I was unsure of the size of the association,” Dr. Robert Wilson, lead author of the paper, told Medical News Today. “The study suggests that a cognitively active lifestyle can stave off the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders by several years and thereby greatly reduce how much of one’s lifespan is spent in a cognitively disabled state. We asked about everyday cognitively stimulating activities, such as reading a newspaper or book or visiting a library; it was cognitive activity in old age that was most protective,” he continued. The scientists published their study in Neurology.

Clinical examinations The researchers examined data from 1,903 people with an average age of 79.7 years enrolled in the Rush Memory and Aging Project, a longitudinal study of aging and dementia. None of the participants had a dementia diagnosis at the start of the study. After enrolment, the participants responded to seven questions to assess their levels of cognitive activity. These included questions on how much time they spent reading each day, how often they wrote letters, and how often they played games such as cards, checkers, and puzzles. The team also collected information on cognitive activity early on in life, loneliness, and participation in social activities, including visiting friends or relatives. Each participant further agreed to annual clinical evaluations, including medical history assessment, neurological examination, and a set of 19 cognitive tests, as well as a brain autopsy after death. The team followed them for an average of nearly 7 years. In all, the researchers autopsied 695 participant brains after death. By the end of the study, 457 participants developed AD. They tended to be older at the beginning of the study and have slightly fewer years of education than other participants. Those with the highest levels of cognitive activity in old age developed AD at an average age of 93.6 years. In contrast, those with the lowest levels of cognitive activity in old age developed the condition at 88.6 years. The researchers conducted further analyses and found that levels of education, sex, early life cognitive activity, genetic predisposition to AD, social activity, and loneliness had little to no influence on the incidence of AD. This suggests that cognitive activity during old age is the most significant factor in developing the condition.

Making the brain more resilient