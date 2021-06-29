Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tropical Storm Danny Forms

Tuesday features lots of clouds, a bit of sun at times, and plenty of showers and storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another day with plenty of clouds and widespread showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies, passing showers, and a few storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, the low off the Georgia coast has become Tropical Storm Danny. It will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. Elsewhere, we’re watching a wave that is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday. This wave has a medium chance of developing during the next five days when it’s expected to be near Hispaniola. We’ll keep a close eye on this one.