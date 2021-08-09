Rain For Florida Monday; Closely Watching The Tropics

Monday features sun in the morning, with plenty of showers and some storms developing in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring more typical August weather: plenty of sun in the morning and showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will continue the trend of good sun in the morning with showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun during the first part of the day and showers and storms, starting in the mid-afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see some sun but more showers and storms as tropical moisture begins to move into South Florida. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, we’ll need to watch two systems that are now in the central Atlantic. The first is the wave we’ve been tracking that’s approaching the Lesser Antilles has a medium chance of becoming a depression. This system is expected to bring rain and gusty winds to the Lesser Antilles and affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola by the middle of the week. Computer models indicate that South Florida can expect to see significant tropical moisture from this system, whether or not it develops, starting on Friday or Saturday. We’ll keep a close eye on it.

The second tropical feature we’re watching is a low about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. It has a medium chance of development during the next five days as it moves westward.