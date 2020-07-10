Productivity Boosting Tips to Help You Work from Home

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the world, employers are urging people to work at home. If you are used to working in an office with some structure and working from home is new to you, this new arrangement can seem foreign and quite challenging. However, there are a few things you can do to ensure your productivity is maintained.

Eliminate All Distractions

Distractions are a productivity killer. When working from home, distractions can come from anywhere, including from your roommates, kids, or the phone. Start by letting everyone in the house know not to disturb you when you are working. For this to be effective, set some work hours like you would when working in an office. Let your roommates or kids know that you should not be disturbed from, say, 9am to 5pm, as you will be working then.

Next, turn off notifications that have nothing to do with work. A good tip here is to set some time aside to take care of all the notifications and messages you have so you do not have to deal with them when you should be working.

Set Some Time to Recharge

When working from home, it is easy to lose track of time. Because of this, you might miss some opportunities to take a break and recharge. It is important to set some time to take breaks as you would in an office. A 15-minute break every two hours or so is a good rule to follow.

Also, do not shorten your breaks. You may feel like you need to take shorter breaks so you can get back to work as quickly as possible. This is counter-productive as you might not have enough time to rest and recharge, which could affect your productivity.

Get Enough Sleep

One of the biggest challenges to working from home is maintaining regular hours and getting enough sleep. Sometimes, work spills over into the night without us noticing, and we end up not getting enough sleep. Sleep is important because it can help you recharge for the next day as well as help you have enough energy to tackle the tasks ahead. Getting enough sleep is as important as getting quality sleep and this is why you should invest in a good mattress.

A good mattress supports your whole body while you sleep for a more wholesome rest. Labor Day mattress sales are popular because the discounts can be as high as 50%, meaning that the next time you get to bed, you could be sleeping on a high-quality mattress that costs half its original price.

Leave Your Desk

Staying glued to your desk is bad for both your health and productivity. Whenever you can, leave the desk or even the house if the conditions allow it. This will give your brain time to experience other things and reduce the feelings of being chained to your work.

A walk around the house, some gardening, or even watching the sunset are all good ways to leave your work behind and have some time to yourself.

Keep Lines of Communication Open

While you may feel like you are working alone, that is not necessarily true. There are other employees working for the same company from home. Keeping in touch with them so that you can ask for what you need or even get help for something you are stuck on are all good ways to boost your productivity.

Catching up can also bring a bit of normalcy into your workday and help break the monotony of working from home.

When working from home, it is important to form habits that help you remain productive, and that helps keep things easy. Above all else, try to form habits that work best for you. Everyone is different and the way we all handle our work-from-home situations might be completely different from how you do it.