Pressure Points On The Feet To Relieve Headaches

Written by Zawn Villines – Medically reviewed by Kerry Boyle D.Ac., M.S., L.Ac., Dipl. Ac.

Research on acupressure is relatively new. However, some studies do support the effectiveness of acupressure for head pain.

There are only a couple of pressure points on the feet that may help with headaches. These points are safe to use alongside other pressure points. For example, a person can stimulate a pressure point elsewhere on the body and then move to the feet.

Some points to stimulate for headaches include:

Tai Chong

illustration by Diego Sabogal

This spot, also known as Liver 3, is on the top of the foot. Find it by locating the spot on the webbing between the big and second toes. Then move down so the hand is level with the knuckle, and stimulate for several minutes.

It can help ease headaches and tension, as well as low back pain and stress.

Zu Lin Qi

illustration by Diego Sabogal

Acupressure practitioners also refer to this spot as Gall Bladder 41.

Find the spot between the pinky toe and fourth toe, then move down to the area between the knuckles where the toes connect to the feet. Stimulate for several minutes.

Applying pressure to this point can help with headaches, period pain, and menstrual headaches.

Learn about different hand pressure points to relieve various conditions here.