President Biden Calls On Congress To Crack Down On ‘Junk Fees’ (2 Videos)

“Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy, but they matter to most other folks in homes like the one I grew up in, like many of you did. They add up to hundreds of dollars a month,” Biden said in the annual speech before Congress.

The president said these unnecessary or hidden fees are weighing down families’ budgets and causing financial harm.

In his State of the Union address , President Joe Biden said his administration is cracking down on “ junk fees ” — including those from banks as well as hotels, airlines and other service providers.

Junk fees are additional, often hidden charges that can come from a range of lenders. They are not typically included in the initial price of a transaction but are tacked on at the time of payment.

To stop this practice, Biden called on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act, which will reduce unexpected charges, such as airline booking fees; service fees for concert tickets; early termination fees for TV, phone and internet services; “resort fees” at hotels; and “excessive” credit card late fees.

“Americans are tired of being — we’re tired of being played for suckers,” Biden said Tuesday.

The initiative has been months in the making.

Last fall, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it was scrutinizing certain fees that catch customers by surprise — and are “likely unfair and unlawful,” according to the agency.

The consumer watchdog proposed a new rule earlier this month prohibiting banks from charging surprise overdraft fees on debit transactions and reducing typical late fees from roughly $30 to $8, saving consumers as much as $9 billion a year, according to the White House.

“Despite recent progress in addressing overdraft fees, the job is far from complete,” Nadine Chabrier, the Center for Responsible Lending’s senior policy counsel, said in a statement.