Premier League Season 2022 Predictions

As we enter the last quarter of the Premier League 2021/2022 season, reigning champions Man City sit with a slight lead over Liverpool at the top of the table. Billed as the heavy favorite at the start of the season, City continues its domination over Europe’s most competitive league.

As we get into the season’s final games, City looks well on track to win their 9th League title. Under the leadership of legend Pep Guardiola. Pep’s side took the league with a comfortable 12-point lead last season, and they are starting to get ahead of the pack with only Liverpool nipping at their heels.

Will Manchester City Take the 2022 Premier League Title?

With Liverpool getting the back four into form, they are the only team within range of catching City. With Chelsea sitting on 50-points, and Manchester United on 47, there’s little chance of them posing a threat to the league leaders before the end of the season.

Until the dip in performance over the Christmas period, Liverpool looked a genuine threat to City retaining the title this season. The question is, how many games are City likely to give up in the remainder of the season, and will Liverpool capitalize on those opportunities?

Who are the Premier League Outsiders to Contend the Title in 2022?

After the return of Ronaldo and the addition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to the Red Devils squad, United was a genuine contender for the title this season. However, it seems that interim coach Ralf Rangnick isn’t having much luck with the team after the ousting of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

West Ham looks locked in a battle to catch Man United and a start in Champions League football. The team’s recent form makes it a real contender to end up in the top four this season. While Man Utd is not experiencing the success they thought they would see this season, the team is only three points behind third-place Chelsea.

However, with Chelsea’s two games in hand, they should comfortably finish ahead of United this season. While the North London squad has two games in hand over City, we doubt it will make much of a difference to the 15-point gap between the teams.

This season, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal doesn’t seem to be much of a threat. As they find themselves removed from additional responsibilities, they focus on qualifying for Champions League football next season.

They’ll battle to take on David Moyes’ men, with West Ham claiming shock upsets over Chelsea and Liverpool. West Ham looks to take their best finish in the modern era of their game this year. However, Arsenal has three games in hand over the Hammers and Manchester United.

If Arteta’s men can manage a flawless performance in coming games, it could propel them to within striking distance of United, Leapfrogging West Ham into the top five. It looks like the real challenge will come from Liverpool in 2022. With the gap being much closer than last season, fans are watching on the edges of their seats.