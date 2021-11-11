PPC Trends Businesses Shouldn’t Ignore In 2022

27 years ago, a momentous event took place and changed the course of marketing history; the first online ad appeared. You may find it hard to believe, but in 1994 there was only one ad, an online advertisement part of AT&T’s “You Will” campaign.

Nowadays, there are billions of online ads; the average internet user is exposed to 4,000-10,000 ads every day. And they only see so few because the content is tailored to their preferences and needs. People don’t give this thought too much attention, but the number is astonishing.

The latest statistics reveal that over 50% of ad clicks happen on mobile devices nowadays, but only a few organizations pay attention to mobile PPC strategies. Internet users are 155% more likely to search for brand-specific keywords when exposed to display ads. 40% of all clicks on the first page of search engine results are for the first three websites at the top.

A growth in visual searching

People have started to use pictures instead of texts as search queries. It’s simple to use visual search; you take a picture of the object you want to buy and search engines to find stores that sell it. This technique is quicker than text search because it doesn’t require you to describe the object you’re looking for. You use a picture of the item, and the search engine matches it with online results.

Major advances are expected to be made in 2022, with platforms like Instagram and Pinterest launching a visual search arena. Even retailers are looking for ways to use this trend to their advantage. For instance, Amazon partnered with Snapchat to enable its users to use visual search.

If you want to stay ahead of the trend, create a photo catalog of your products, add metadata to each picture and check if the search engines categorize them correctly.

The use of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has an economic impact on online advertising and can change the effectiveness and nature of PPC campaigns in 2022. Marketing experts think that the economy will reach $15.7 trillion by 2030, and the organizations that rely on PPC campaigns to attract audiences should consider the following strategies.

– Use quality scores to determine the performance of their ads

– Optimise their ads and keywords after each important event

– Identify the bids most likely to drive traffic

– Predict the CTR for future ads

Amazon already uses this trend. It integrated AI technology into its processes to enhance its ads campaign’s effectiveness. The Amazon sellers who use AI technology can automate their bids, provide diagnostic data for active keywords, and optimize ad campaigns.

PPC automation

PCC automation is a powerful tool to boost marketing campaign performance. Organizations like Google have invested time and resources into using automation to improve PPC campaign results. If you want to make the most of PPC automation:

Use the algorithms to your benefit and assist your strategies with their learning. Write good ad copy and develop effective and accurate conversion tracking systems. Make sure you identify the right keywords and audience before launching a PPC campaign.

Using machines to complete part of the work can save time and money. However, only because you use automation doesn’t mean you’re hands-off. They bring an improvement but don’t completely replace the human touch.

The concept of PPC automation is expected to become a significant phenomenon the following year because the global automation sector is growing at a rapid pace. The market size for process automation has reached 83.2%, and it continues to grow.

Going social

Organizations should no longer ignore social media in their PPC strategies because they miss out on opportunities. Around 70% of people check one of their social media profiles at least once a month, and the numbers are growing.

Most internet users check platforms like Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn daily. If you hire a pay-per-click consultant they’ll probably tell you that all demographics use social media platforms, but younger people spend the most time.

It’s the moment to focus PPC on social media platforms since most of your clients use them. Google and Facebook are the bread and butter of paid advertising, but depending on your audience’s social media platforms, you can expand your horizons in 2022.

Tik Tok is the fastest-growing social media platform nowadays and offers marketers a fantastic opportunity to engage the young audience with the help of video ads. It recently partnered with Shopify to help marketers advertise on its platform easier. It currently has over 800 million active users worldwide, and it will most likely take the stage in 2022 and become one of the most successful platforms for PPC campaigns.

Audience targeting

Google Ads enables marketers to add target audiences to narrow down the number of Internet users who see an ad. Organizations should use this feature to make the most out of their budget and ensure their target public receives their messages. Audience targeting allows them to specify the age group or household income targeted by their services and products. They can even set ad preferences to exclude particular Internet users that they think their services don’t appeal to.

Google Ads also allows companies to layer their audience and use keyword targeting and demographic targeting to develop relevant content and ads.

Final words

Marketers and organizations should keep in mind that PPC goes hand in hand with search engine optimization, and if they want to see better results, they should integrate both in their marketing campaigns. This is a universal rule for 2022 and beyond.