Polyphenols May Help Lower Obesity And Diabetes Risk

Written by Corrie Pelc — Fact checked by Amanda Ward Polyphenols are a type of chemical naturally occurring in plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts and seeds.

There are more than 8,000 types of polyphenols, all of which are antioxidants that have the potential to protect the body’s cells from aging and damage from outside factors like injuries, environmental pollution, smoking, and eating processed foods.

Because polyphenols are generally considered to taste bitter, they interact with the bitter taste receptors on the tongue, known as the Type 2 taste receptors (TR2).

Past studies show that TR2 taste receptors are not only on the tongue, but can also be found in other organs and tissues of the body, including those that make up the gastrointestinal system.

“Recently, it has been reported that bitter taste receptors are widely expressed in the digestive tract and are involved in the secretion of incretin, a digestive hormone, and appetite suppression,” Naomi Osakabe, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Bioscience and Engineering at the Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan told Medical News Today.

To help clarify how this works, Osakabe took the lead on a new study focused on the relationship between the bitterness of polyphenols and glucose tolerance.

Researchers found that polyphenol-caused activation of T2R in the gastrointestinal tract causes the secretion of hormones that help regulate appetite and blood sugar, including glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).