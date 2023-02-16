Plenty of Sun With Highs In The Low 80s

Plenty of Sun

Thursday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze in the east coast metro area, while it’s a sunny day along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area and lots of sun to the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature clouds, some sun, and a few showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with some showers at times in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The forecast for the Presidents Day holiday calls for lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.