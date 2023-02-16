Home Weather Plenty of Sun With Highs In The Low 80s

Plenty of Sun With Highs In The Low 80s

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Plenty of Sun

Thursday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on the breeze in the east coast metro area, while it’s a sunny day along the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area and lots of sun to the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature clouds, some sun, and a few showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with some showers at times in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The forecast for the Presidents Day holiday calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

