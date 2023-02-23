Home Weather Plenty Of Sun With Fust A Few Clouds Around

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Still Sunny and Warm

Thursday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds around. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will bring sunny skies and a sea breeze in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will continue our stretch of sunny days. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

