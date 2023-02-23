Plenty Of Sun With Fust A Few Clouds Around

Still Sunny and Warm

Thursday features plenty of sun with just a few clouds around. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will bring sunny skies and a sea breeze in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will continue our stretch of sunny days. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 80s.